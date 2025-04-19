Blue Jays’ Addison Barger uncorks MLB’s hardest outfield assist throw of 2025

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger matched a team record with three outfield assists on Friday, and uncorked the hardest throw on an outfield assist in the majors this season.

Barger made throws of 98.8, 96.0 and 93.6 mph in Toronto’s 3-1 win over Seattle. He’s the third Toronto player with three outfield assists in a game, joining Rick Bosetti (1979) and Steve Bowling (1977).

Barger threw out Cal Raleigh at second base in the fourth inning, and was involved in the play that saw Randy Arozarena caught in a rundown between third and home to end that inning.

In the fifth, Barger’s 98.8 mph throw to third easily caught Rowdy Tellez trying to advance on a fly ball. It was the second-fastest recorded throw by a Blue Jays position player since 2015, trailing only Barger’s 100.6 mph throw from right field against the Dodgers on April 27, 2024.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis said.

No big deal, at least to Barger, who said he was surprised Tellez tried to test him.

“I wasn’t even thinking about getting behind it because I knew Rowdy was on second,” Barger said. “I didn’t think there was any chance he was going to try to tag up on that. I was just going to catch the ball and looked up and saw he was going and was like “Oh, all right,′ and just threw it over there.”

Francis played with Barger at Triple-A Buffalo and has seen his teammate’s arm used as a weapon before.

“I get the arm strength but the precision he has, too, it’s pretty sick,” Francis said. “He’s always had it. I’ve seen it so many times in Buffalo. I’ve seen it, obviously, around here in the league now, too. He stepped up in a big spot there. He saved the outing. Hats off to him.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.