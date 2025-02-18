Blanton and Eastern Kentucky host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (19-8, 11-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-11, 10-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Lipscomb after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-80 overtime victory against the Queens Royals.

The Colonels have gone 9-3 at home. Eastern Kentucky is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bisons are 11-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 10.0.

Eastern Kentucky averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is shooting 38.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ognacevic is averaging 19.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 16 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

