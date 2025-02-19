Blanton and Eastern Kentucky host Bellarmine

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-11, 11-4 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-24, 1-14 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Bellarmine after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 66-57 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights are 4-10 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fourth in the ASUN with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Jack Karasinski averaging 6.0.

The Colonels are 11-4 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN scoring 78.9 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Bellarmine averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Bellarmine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karasinski is averaging 16.5 points for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

George Kimble III is averaging 18 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 77.2 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.