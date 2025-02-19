Blakes leads Vanderbilt against No. 16 Oklahoma after 55-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (19-7, 6-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-6, 7-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays No. 16 Oklahoma after Mikayla Blakes scored 55 points in Vanderbilt’s 98-88 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Sooners have gone 11-2 at home. Oklahoma leads the SEC with 29.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 6.0.

The Commodores are 6-6 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Vanderbilt averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Commodores face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst is averaging 15 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Sooners. Beers is averaging 12.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the past 10 games.

Blakes is scoring 23.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Commodores. Khamil Pierre is averaging 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

