Blake leads Northwestern State against Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-12, 10-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-13, 10-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts Incarnate Word after Mya Blake scored 31 points in Northwestern State’s 76-74 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Demons are 7-4 in home games. Northwestern State leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Vernell Atamah leads the Demons with 6.8 rebounds.

The Cardinals have gone 10-8 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Raimi McCrary averaging 2.6.

Northwestern State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Northwestern State gives up.

The Demons and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake is averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Demons. Atamah is averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is shooting 47.4% and averaging 9.8 points for the Cardinals. McCrary is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.