Blake and West Georgia host Lipscomb

West Georgia Wolves (8-13, 2-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-8, 6-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Lipscomb after Amanda Blake scored 20 points in West Georgia’s 82-73 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bisons have gone 10-2 in home games. Lipscomb has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolves are 2-8 in ASUN play. West Georgia ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

Lipscomb is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Wolves match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claira McGowan is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 13.7 points. Bella Vinson is shooting 55.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Zuriyah Davis is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wolves. Mykah Anderson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

