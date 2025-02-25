Blair and Houston host No. 10 TCU

Houston Cougars (5-22, 1-15 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (26-3, 14-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits No. 10 TCU after Laila Blair scored 21 points in Houston’s 74-72 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs are 18-0 in home games. TCU has a 21-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Cougars are 1-15 in conference games. Houston allows 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

TCU averages 79.0 points, 11.4 more per game than the 67.6 Houston gives up. Houston has shot at a 35.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 36.8% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Cougars square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Conner averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Sedona Prince is averaging 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

Blair is averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 54.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.