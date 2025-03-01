Blackwell leads No. 11 Wisconsin against No. 8 Michigan State after 24-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin visits No. 8 Michigan State after John Blackwell scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 88-62 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Spartans are 13-1 in home games. Michigan State has a 20-5 record against teams above .500.

The Badgers are 12-5 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan State scores 78.2 points, 7.7 more per game than the 70.5 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 15.1 more points per game (81.9) than Michigan State gives up (66.8).

The Spartans and Badgers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Akins is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Spartans. Tre Holloman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

John Tonje is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 19.5 points. Blackwell is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.