Blackwell leads No. 11 Wisconsin against No. 8 Michigan State after 24-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin faces No. 8 Michigan State after John Blackwell scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 88-62 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Spartans have gone 13-1 at home. Michigan State leads the Big Ten with 16.6 fast break points.

The Badgers are 12-5 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Michigan State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Badgers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging seven points and 5.6 assists for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

John Tonje is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.