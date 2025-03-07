Blackwell and No. 12 Wisconsin host Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (15-15, 5-14 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Wisconsin takes on Penn State after John Blackwell scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 74-67 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Badgers are 14-2 in home games. Wisconsin is 20-7 against opponents over .500.

The Nittany Lions are 5-14 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wisconsin is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Wisconsin allows.

The Badgers and Nittany Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 19.1 points. Blackwell is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.