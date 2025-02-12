Blackstone leads SFA against East Texas A&M after 22-point showing

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (20-5, 10-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-16, 3-10 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits East Texas A&M after Faith Blackstone scored 22 points in SFA’s 74-56 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Lions are 3-6 on their home court. East Texas A&M is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ladyjacks are 10-4 against Southland opponents. SFA is third in the Southland with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Blackstone averaging 6.0.

East Texas A&M scores 65.0 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 62.2 SFA allows. SFA averages 10.2 more points per game (80.3) than East Texas A&M allows (70.1).

The Lions and Ladyjacks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Cora Horvath is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ashlyn Traylor is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Ladyjacks. Blackstone is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.