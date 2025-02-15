Blackstone and SFA host Northwestern State

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (21-5, 11-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-11, 9-5 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Northwestern State after Faith Blackstone scored 20 points in SFA’s 71-55 win against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons have gone 7-3 in home games. Northwestern State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ladyjacks have gone 11-4 against Southland opponents. SFA leads the Southland scoring 79.9 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

Northwestern State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 37.1% SFA allows to opponents. SFA averages 22.0 more points per game (79.9) than Northwestern State gives up to opponents (57.9).

The Demons and Ladyjacks meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ashlyn Traylor is averaging 13 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Ladyjacks. Blackstone is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

