Blacksher and Cal host NC State

NC State Wolfpack (9-12, 2-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (11-11, 4-7 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces NC State after Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 points in Cal’s 75-66 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Golden Bears are 9-4 on their home court. Cal is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wolfpack are 2-8 in ACC play. NC State has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blacksher is averaging 10.9 points for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Taylor is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals. Marcus Hill is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.