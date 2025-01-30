Bittle and the No. 16 Oregon Ducks visit conference foe UCLA

Oregon Ducks (16-4, 5-4 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts No. 16 Oregon in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Bruins have gone 10-1 in home games. UCLA ranks third in the Big Ten with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 1.9.

The Ducks are 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA averages 75.9 points, 5.6 more per game than the 70.3 Oregon allows. Oregon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging eight points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bruins. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is averaging 12.7 points for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.