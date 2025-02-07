Bischoff leads Ball State against JMU after 20-point game

Ball State Cardinals (19-4, 11-0 MAC) at James Madison Dukes (20-4, 12-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on JMU after Madelyn Bischoff scored 20 points in Ball State’s 71-51 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Dukes have gone 9-1 in home games. JMU averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Cardinals are 7-1 on the road. Ball State ranks third in the MAC allowing 59.7 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

JMU scores 72.3 points, 12.6 more per game than the 59.7 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game JMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Roshala Scott is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Becki is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Bischoff is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

