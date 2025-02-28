Binghamton visits UMass-Lowell following Brooks’ 24-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-13, 5-9 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Binghamton after Max Brooks scored 24 points in UMass-Lowell’s 79-78 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The River Hawks are 13-4 in home games. UMass-Lowell is third in the America East in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Brooks paces the River Hawks with 7.9 boards.

The Bearcats have gone 7-7 against America East opponents. Binghamton has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass-Lowell averages 80.3 points, 9.1 more per game than the 71.2 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tymu Chenery is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bearcats. Gavin Walsh is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

