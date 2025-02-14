Binghamton visits NJIT after Moore’s 22-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (12-14, 4-7 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-21, 2-9 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces Binghamton after Tim Moore Jr. scored 22 points in NJIT’s 88-66 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Highlanders have gone 4-6 in home games. NJIT allows 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Bearcats are 4-7 against America East opponents. Binghamton averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

NJIT’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 69.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 71.9 NJIT gives up.

The Highlanders and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 12.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Highlanders. Tariq Francis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Gavin Walsh is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.