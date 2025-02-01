Binghamton takes on Albany, seeks to end 4-game slide

Albany Great Danes (17-4, 7-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-10, 3-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton heads into the matchup with Albany after losing four games in a row.

The Bearcats have gone 7-4 in home games. Binghamton averages 60.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Great Danes are 7-1 in conference play. Albany ranks fifth in the America East with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 3.0.

Binghamton is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.9% Albany allows to opponents. Albany scores 7.7 more points per game (66.0) than Binghamton allows (58.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanniah Boyd is shooting 40.4% and averaging 9.9 points for the Bearcats. Kaia Goode is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Great Danes. Kaci Donovan is averaging 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

