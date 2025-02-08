Binghamton plays Bryant in conference matchup

Bryant Bulldogs (14-10, 8-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-12, 4-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Binghamton in America East action Saturday.

The Bearcats have gone 7-2 in home games. Binghamton is eighth in the America East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Walsh averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 against conference opponents. Bryant is seventh in college basketball with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 8.6.

Binghamton scores 69.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 75.8 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Binghamton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bearcats. Ben Callahan-Gold is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

