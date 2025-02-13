Binghamton hosts UMBC on home skid

UMBC Retrievers (12-10, 5-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-12, 4-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on UMBC looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Bearcats have gone 7-5 in home games. Binghamton averages 60.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Retrievers are 5-5 in conference matchups. UMBC has a 5-6 record against teams over .500.

Binghamton averages 60.3 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 56.3 UMBC allows. UMBC’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Binghamton has given up to its opponents (40.0%).

The Bearcats and Retrievers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Weltz is averaging 9.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Bearcats. Kaia Goode is averaging 9.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the past 10 games.

Jordon Lewis is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Talia Davis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 53.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

