Binghamton faces Vermont on 3-game slide

Binghamton Bearcats (11-9, 3-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-10, 6-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton comes into the matchup against Vermont as losers of three in a row.

The Catamounts are 6-2 in home games. Vermont is eighth in the America East in rebounding with 27.8 rebounds. Bella Vito leads the Catamounts with 6.2 boards.

The Bearcats are 3-4 against America East opponents. Binghamton averages 61.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Vermont’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Vermont allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vito is averaging 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 10.2 points and 2.1 steals for the Bearcats. Yanniah Boyd is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

