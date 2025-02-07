Binghamton Bearcats play the Bryant Bulldogs on 3-game win streak

Bryant Bulldogs (14-10, 8-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-12, 4-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton comes into a matchup against Bryant as winners of three consecutive games.

The Bearcats are 7-2 on their home court. Binghamton is fourth in the America East in team defense, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 against America East opponents. Bryant leads the America East with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 2.9.

Binghamton’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Bryant gives up. Bryant scores 12.1 more points per game (83.1) than Binghamton allows to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Callahan-Gold is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.5 points. Tymu Chenery is averaging 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

