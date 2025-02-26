Betts leads No. 2 UCLA against Wisconsin after 22-point showing

UCLA Bruins (26-1, 14-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA visits Wisconsin after Lauren Betts scored 22 points in UCLA’s 67-65 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Badgers are 9-5 on their home court. Wisconsin is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Bruins are 14-1 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is the best team in the Big Ten giving up just 56.2 points per game while holding opponents to 33.9% shooting.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UCLA allows. UCLA averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Wisconsin gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serah Williams is shooting 49.1% and averaging 19.1 points for the Badgers. Carter McCray is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Betts is shooting 61.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Bruins. Londynn Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.