Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play in SWAC Tournament against the Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-18, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-20, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Prairie View A&M play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 7-11 against SWAC opponents, with a 3-9 record in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers’ record in SWAC games is 6-12. Prairie View A&M is sixth in the SWAC scoring 60.4 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Kelley averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Asianae Nicholson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Panthers. CJ Wilson is averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

