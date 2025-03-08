Bethune-Cookman Wildcats face the Florida A&M Rattlers on 3-game skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-19, 6-11 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-20, 6-11 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman aims to stop its three-game skid when the Wildcats play Florida A&M.

The Wildcats have gone 6-5 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rattlers are 6-11 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M allows 66.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman scores 60.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 66.5 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman allows.

The Wildcats and Rattlers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Kelley averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Asianae Nicholson is averaging 12.7 points and 11.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

D’Mya Griffin averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 13 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

