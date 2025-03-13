Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and Alcorn State Braves play in SWAC Tournament

Alcorn State Braves (11-20, 11-7 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (16-15, 13-5 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays in the SWAC Tournament against Alcorn State.

The Wildcats have gone 13-5 against SWAC teams, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman gives up 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Braves’ record in SWAC games is 11-7. Alcorn State is third in the SWAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 3.4.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 65.2 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.6 Bethune-Cookman gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Alcorn State won 78-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt led Alcorn State with 24 points, and Trey Thomas led Bethune-Cookman with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Ward Jr. is averaging 8.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.2 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.