Bethune-Cookman visits Fantroy and Texas Southern

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-10, 9-0 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Bethune-Cookman after Aylasia Fantroy scored 24 points in Texas Southern’s 75-65 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 in home games. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 3.2.

The Wildcats are 4-5 in conference play. Bethune-Cookman averages 12.6 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Jordan Brooks with 2.0.

Texas Southern averages 68.6 points, 5.7 more per game than the 62.9 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas Southern gives up.

The Tigers and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Henderson is averaging 7.9 points and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Fantroy is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Asianae Nicholson is averaging 12.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

