Bethune-Cookman visits Alabama A&M following Bryant’s 31-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-15, 8-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-17, 5-8 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Bethune-Cookman after Anthony Bryant scored 31 points in Alabama A&M’s 75-61 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Bulldogs are 7-8 on their home court. Alabama A&M is the SWAC leader with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chad Moodie averaging 2.0.

The Wildcats are 8-5 in conference games. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 8.2.

Alabama A&M averages 76.2 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 73.2 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 68.6 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 80.1 Alabama A&M gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Moodie is averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trey Thomas is averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.