Bethune-Cookman plays Alabama State, looks for 4th straight road win

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-15, 9-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (13-14, 9-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Alabama State looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Hornets have gone 7-2 in home games. Alabama State is 6-3 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 9-5 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman gives up 72.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Alabama State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarr Knox is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Thomas averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Daniel Rouzan is shooting 66.0% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

