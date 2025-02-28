Bethune-Cookman hosts Southern following Gourdine’s 22-point outing

Southern Jaguars (15-13, 13-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-19, 6-10 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Bethune-Cookman after Aniya Gourdine scored 22 points in Southern’s 65-63 win against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is sixth in the SWAC scoring 60.5 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Jaguars are 13-2 in SWAC play. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Southern allows to opponents. Southern has shot at a 37.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Kelley averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Asianae Nicholson is averaging 12.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Gourdine is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Jaguars. Aleighyah Fontenot is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 62.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.5 points.

