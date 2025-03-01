Bethune-Cookman hosts Gourdine and Southern

Southern Jaguars (15-13, 13-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-19, 6-10 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays Bethune-Cookman after Aniya Gourdine scored 22 points in Southern’s 65-63 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 6-4 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 6.7.

The Jaguars are 13-2 in conference games. Southern leads the SWAC allowing just 59.4 points per game while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Southern allows. Southern has shot at a 37.0% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 38.3% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholson is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.7 points for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dakiyah Sanders is averaging four points and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Gourdine is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 62.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.