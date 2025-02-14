Bethune-Cookman hosts Alcorn State following Rouzan’s 24-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (7-17, 7-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-13, 8-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on Alcorn State after Daniel Rouzan scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 80-77 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman ranks seventh in the SWAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalil Camara averaging 1.7.

The Braves are 7-4 in conference games. Alcorn State allows 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Thomas is averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Rouzan is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Keionte Cornelius is averaging 10.6 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.