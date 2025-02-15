Bethune-Cookman hosts Alcorn State after Brown’s 21-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (7-15, 6-6 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-17, 4-8 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on Bethune-Cookman after Destiny Brown scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 74-69 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 at home. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Braves are 6-6 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

The Wildcats and Braves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 12.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Braves. Kailyn Watkins is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

