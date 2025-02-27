Bethune-Cookman and Grambling meet for conference showdown

Grambling Tigers (11-14, 8-6 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-18, 6-9 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Grambling in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Wildcats are 6-3 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 8-6 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Phillip averaging 6.6.

Bethune-Cookman scores 60.6 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 67.4 Grambling allows. Grambling scores 5.1 more points per game (67.4) than Bethune-Cookman gives up (62.3).

The Wildcats and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 9.7 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games.

Kahia Warmsley is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Lydia Freeman is averaging 9.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

