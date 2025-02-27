Best, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks square off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-22, 3-15 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-22, 3-15 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: KK Rodriguez and SIU-Edwardsville host Zoe Best and Southeast Missouri State in OVC play Thursday.

The Cougars have gone 3-9 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks have gone 3-15 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is 2-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 61.5 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 73.6 SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez is averaging 13.1 points for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Best is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Redhawks. Lexi McCully is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.