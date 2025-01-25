Berry leads Temple against UTSA after 24-point game

Temple Owls (12-7, 4-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-10, 2-4 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces UTSA after Quante Berry scored 24 points in Temple’s 76-67 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-3 in home games. UTSA is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Owls are 4-2 in conference matchups. Temple scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

UTSA averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Temple allows. Temple’s 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than UTSA has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Roadrunners and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Spears is shooting 41.9% and averaging 21.1 points for the Roadrunners. Damari Monsanto is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 21.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Owls. Berry is averaging 12.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

