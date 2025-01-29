Benson and DePaul host No. 25 UConn

DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-9 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-6, 6-3 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces No. 25 UConn after N.J. Benson scored 20 points in DePaul’s 86-69 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Huskies are 9-1 on their home court. UConn is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Blue Demons have gone 1-9 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

UConn makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). DePaul averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Rivera is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 9.7 points. CJ Gunn is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.