Bennett, UMKC Kangaroos take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

UMKC Kangaroos (10-16, 6-5 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (19-6, 9-3 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emani Bennett and UMKC take on Ruthie Udoumoh and Oral Roberts in Summit action.

The Golden Eagles are 11-1 on their home court. Oral Roberts leads the Summit averaging 82.4 points and is shooting 45.7%.

The Kangaroos are 6-5 against conference opponents. UMKC allows 66.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Oral Roberts scores 82.4 points, 16.4 more per game than the 66.0 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Oral Roberts gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Kangaroos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makyra Tramble is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 assists and two steals. Taleyah Jones is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Elauni Bennett is averaging 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Alayna Contreras is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

