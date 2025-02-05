Bennett and UMKC host Denver

UMKC Kangaroos (9-14, 5-3 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-14, 1-8 Summit)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces Denver after Emani Bennett scored 24 points in UMKC’s 77-54 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers are 8-5 on their home court. Denver is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-3 against Summit opponents. UMKC has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Denver’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 63.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 65.7 Denver allows to opponents.

The Pioneers and Kangaroos face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith is averaging 10 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pioneers. Jojo Jones is averaging 20.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Alayna Contreras is shooting 38.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Kangaroos. Bennett is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.