Benjamin, Tarleton State Texans to host Moncrieffe and the Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle U Redhawks (10-14, 5-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-16, 5-6 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Seattle U take on Bubu Benjamin and Tarleton State in WAC action.

The Texans have gone 8-2 in home games. Tarleton State is 6-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Redhawks are 5-5 in conference matchups. Seattle U scores 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Tarleton State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is averaging 15 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Keitenn Bristow is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Moncrieffe is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 9.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 25.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.