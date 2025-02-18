Benigni leads Navy against Colgate after 21-point game

Navy Midshipmen (10-17, 7-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (11-16, 8-6 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on Colgate after Austin Benigni scored 21 points in Navy’s 61-54 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders have gone 7-3 at home. Colgate is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Midshipmen are 7-7 against Patriot League opponents. Navy is the Patriot League leader with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 9.7.

Colgate scores 72.2 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 69.6 Navy allows. Navy averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Colgate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 12 points for the Raiders. Chandler Baker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Benigni is averaging 18.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.