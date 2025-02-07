Benigni and Navy host Lafayette

Navy Midshipmen (8-16, 5-6 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (9-15, 4-7 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Lafayette after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 87-65 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Leopards have gone 6-5 at home. Lafayette is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Midshipmen have gone 5-6 against Patriot League opponents. Navy is second in the Patriot League with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 5.8.

Lafayette’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Navy allows. Navy has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games.

Jordan Pennick is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging nine points. Benigni is averaging 19 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.