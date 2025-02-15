Belmont visits Southern Illinois after Dibba’s 29-point game

Belmont Bruins (17-9, 9-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-14, 7-8 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Belmont after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 29 points in Southern Illinois’ 78-64 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Salukis are 6-5 in home games. Southern Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins are 9-6 in conference play. Belmont is ninth in college basketball with 17.8 assists per game led by Carter Whitt averaging 5.8.

Southern Illinois averages 72.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 79.2 Belmont allows. Belmont scores 8.2 more points per game (81.7) than Southern Illinois gives up to opponents (73.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dibba is averaging 16.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Salukis. Kennard Davis is averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Pierre is averaging 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.