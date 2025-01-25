Belmont visits Murray State after Ferguson’s 22-point game

Belmont Bruins (14-6, 6-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-9, 5-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -4; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Belmont after AJ Ferguson scored 22 points in Murray State’s 74-64 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Racers have gone 5-3 in home games. Murray State averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Bruins are 6-3 in conference games. Belmont averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Murray State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Belmont allows. Belmont averages 12.1 more points per game (81.2) than Murray State gives up to opponents (69.1).

The Racers and Bruins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ferguson is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Racers. Kylen Milton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Pierre is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Carter Whitt is averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.