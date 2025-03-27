Belmont visits JMU, aims for 25th victory of season

Belmont Bruins (24-12, 17-6 MVC) at James Madison Dukes (30-5, 19-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Bruins play the JMU.

JMU averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Belmont ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

JMU’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 35.9% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jailyn Banks is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bruins. Kendal Cheesman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.