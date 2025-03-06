Belmont visits Indiana State after Banks’ 21-point game

Belmont Bruins (18-11, 13-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-25, 2-16 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Indiana State after Jailyn Banks scored 21 points in Belmont’s 67-61 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Sycamores are 1-9 in home games. Indiana State is fourth in the MVC in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Saige Stahl paces the Sycamores with 7.5 boards.

The Bruins are 13-5 in MVC play. Belmont is sixth in the MVC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Cheesman averaging 6.3.

Indiana State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Bruins match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Finnegan is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Sycamores. Keslyn Secrist is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cheesman is averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Banks is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

