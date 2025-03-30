Belmont takes on Villanova after Jones’ 26-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (21-14, 12-8 Big East) vs. Belmont Bruins (25-12, 17-6 MVC)

Indianapolis; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Villanova after Tuti Jones scored 26 points in Belmont’s 90-45 win over the James Madison Dukes.

Belmont scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 64.0 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

Belmont is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Bruins. Jones is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.