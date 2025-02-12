Belmont plays Northern Iowa, looks for 11th straight win

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-11, 7-5 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-7, 11-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont comes into a matchup with Northern Iowa as winners of 10 straight games.

The Bruins are 8-1 on their home court. Belmont is fifth in the MVC with 14.9 assists per game led by Jailyn Banks averaging 3.2.

The Panthers have gone 7-5 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

Belmont is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is averaging 12 points and 3.2 assists for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maya McDermott is averaging 19.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Panthers. Taryn Wharton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 77.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.