Belmont plays in MVC Tournament against the Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (19-13, 11-10 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (21-10, 13-7 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -1; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Illinois State meet in the MVC Tournament.

The Bruins’ record in MVC play is 13-7, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Belmont ranks sixth in the MVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Walker averaging 2.0.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 11-10. Illinois State is ninth in the MVC with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Chase Walker averaging 6.1.

Belmont averages 80.4 points, 8.6 more per game than the 71.8 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Belmont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Pierre is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is averaging 15 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.