Belmont hosts Stokes and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (22-6, 14-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (17-11, 12-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Belmont after Lacy Stokes scored 25 points in Missouri State’s 78-67 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins have gone 9-3 at home. Belmont is sixth in the MVC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Bears are 14-3 against conference opponents. Missouri State ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Belmont averages 70.5 points, 7.5 more per game than the 63.0 Missouri State allows. Missouri State scores 9.7 more points per game (73.8) than Belmont gives up to opponents (64.1).

The Bruins and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Bruins. Kendal Cheesman is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 11 points and six rebounds for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.